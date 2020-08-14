Several area students were among those who completed the Arkansas Governor’s School 2020 virtually. Arkansas Tech University at Russellville conducted the program for 295 rising high school seniors July 5-Aug. 1. Governor’s School was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

Students participated in intensive study in one of nine Area I academic disciplines: visual arts, choral music, instrumental music, drama, English/language arts, mathematics, natural science, social science or cybersecurity. Additional class time was dedicated to analyzing the nature of knowledge and developing critical thinking skills (Area II) and focusing on personal and social development (Area III), according to the release.

Southeast Arkansas students included:

DOLLARWAY HIGH SCHOOL —- Freddiemae La’faith Thompson;

HAMPTON HIGH SCHOOL —- Rylee Nicole Griffis, David Bear Moore;

MONTICELLO HIGH SCHOOL —- Lucas Anthony Babst, Ariene Vanora Thompson, Michael Gage Underwood;

STUTTGART HIGH SCHOOL —- Logan Ray Heinzelman, Heidy Hernandez, Nikita Singh Rohila;

WHITE HALL HIGH SCHOOL —- Emily McKenzie Granderson, Hannah Elizabeth Howell.