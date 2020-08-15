During Tuesday night’s Fort Smith Planning Commission meeting, several residents of the Sebastian Hills neighborhood spoke against rezoning a parcel of land next to the development from low-density residential to high-density residential and succeeded in convincing the commission to vote down the change.

The currently undeveloped piece of land is zoned RS-2 low-density residential with seven lots for houses. Skill Craft Homes requested a change to RS-4 high-density residential to allow for 15 houses.

Charman Don Keesee noted the large amount of citizen participation and stated his favor for their action.

Seven residents spoke in opposition to the request citing a petition with more than 200 signatures against the rezoning as a primary source showing the stance of the neighborhood as a whole.

The property was previously rezoned to residential in 2007 allowing for seven lots, and residents felt that was a fair compromise to keeping the traffic and density low while maintaining property value.

Many of the residents pointed out a blind corner at the entrance to the subdivision from Old Greenwood Road as a hazard, and that adding 15 new residences would only increase the danger. They also stated that drivers would cut through the neighborhood, potentially presenting a greater danger to kids playing in the area.

The engineer of the project, Pat Mickle, presented the six acre parcel as a piece of land that is difficult to develop as is, but that they would attempt to do what was best for the community. Mickle also presented all the soil, drainage and traffic studies conducted as part of preparation for the project and stated they would comply with whatever guidelines the city put forth.

During the discussion time, Keesee pointed out that there was no other high-density residential zoning in that area and the plot of land was not suitable for 15 homes without each coming before the commission for a variance.

Vice Chairman Ret Taylor agreed that 15 houses would not fit on the land and suggested 10 would potentially work.

The commission voted six against, one in favor and two abstentions so that the land kept its low-density residential zoning.