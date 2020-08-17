CEDAR PARK, Texas — Three Texas police officers were shot Sunday after responding to a call in a residential area and the suspect barricaded himself inside a home with hostages, according to police.

The man surrendered himself to investigators and released three hostages Monday morning, Cedar Park police said.

"The scene will continue to be active for quite a while as we investigate," police said.

Three officers were shot after responding to the scene Sunday night. Two were released from a hospital Sunday night and a third went into surgery Monday morning, officials said.

Interim Police Chief Mike Harmon told reporters at the scene that a mother called police around 3:10 p.m. local time. The mother told police her son had "kicked in the door and was acting very aggressive." Officers responded to the house and "were met with gunfire," Harmon said.

Two people were released from the home Monday morning after hours of negotiations with police, Harmon said.

The man released his brother, sister and a small dog around 8 a.m. on Monday, Harmon said.

"This is positive news after 16 hours of negotiations," he said.

The man released his mother later Monday morning, police said.

The names of the officers and the barricaded man have not been released.

Negotiators had a direct phone line set up to the house where the man is.

Harmon said the man’s mother played a part in the brother and sister being released.

Harmon said that the Cedar Park Police Department has a history at the residence, but did not provide details, including when police last visited the home.

The suspect barricaded himself in the house with three other family members — his mother, a juvenile and a third person — after the officers were shot, Harmon said.

Harmon said it's unknown if the officers hit the suspect, a man in his mid-20s.

"There are some mental health issues," Harmon said, adding officers want to "get this person the help they need."

Harmon said he has "personally been in contact" with the officers who were shot and all three are doing well.

Speaking to the suspect through reporters, Harmon said Sunday, "Please, if you're listening to this, please come out and surrender yourself peacefully so we can resolve this situation tonight."

A helicopter circled overhead and dozens of emergency vehicles lined the street at the scene.

Gov. Greg Abbott expressed his support for the officers.

"Our hearts are with the police officers who were injured while protecting the Cedar Park community this afternoon," he said in a statement. "We must never take for granted the service and sacrifice of our law enforcement officers, and the state of Texas stands ready to provide the support and resources needed to bring justice to those involved."