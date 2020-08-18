A severance agreement and liability release between the former Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association chief executive officer and the POA was reached June 29.

The POA never publicly announced the agreement with former CEO Lesley Nalley, and many property owners who are on a mailing list became aware of it on Aug. 7.

Former corporate board chairman Cindi Erickson, who did not seek reelection to the board in March, emailed information about the severance agreement and release to her regular email list on Aug. 7, and the Voice later became aware of it through various social media postings and comments from readers.

In the Aug. 7 email to her mailing list, Erickson wrote that (former vice chairman) Tormey Campagna received information about the June 29 agreement after submitting a member request.

The Aug. 7 email contends that the agreement and release between the board and Nalley cost owners more than $350,000 – but the CEO could have been terminated in 2021 for as little as $70,000 – if the board notified her then that it would not renew the contract.

The outgoing board, including Erickson and Campagna, extended Nalley’s 1-year contract in March.

Nalley’s contract was terminated on May 27, the board announced in an email that day sent to property owners. Formerly serving as chief financial officer, she was promoted to CEO in December 2016.

In a May 27 statement, the board announced its first steps in adopting a new organizational direction, including plans to transition from a CEO-driven entity to a general and operations management structure.

When contacted last week, acting board chairman Lloyd Sherman declined comment, saying that POA members (property owners) are the ones who have a need to know about the agreement, and releasing this kind of information to non-members is a violation of the document property owners sign to gain access to the information.

Sherman was asked last week several specific questions, including asking him to verify that there was indeed an agreement and release reached with Lesley Nalley, and if it precluded her from pursuing any further litigation regarding he ontract; if the costs reported in Erickson’s email was accurate; and if the board had anticipated a severance agreement and release?

Also, the acting chair was asked if it could be considered “savings to be able to handle services performed by the former employees in other ways,” addressing a point made in Erickson’s email to her regular list.

The Voice last week reached out to both Erickson and former vice chairman Tormey Campagna for comment on the Aug. 7 email. Their joint response is published below:

“Thank you to the HSV Voice for inviting us to comment on recent POA board action as it relates to the severance agreement negotiated between former CEO Lesley Nalley and the current POA Board. This board action was described in an email sent to several community members on Friday, Aug. 7, and is included below.

“We shared this information about the board’s action because we believe it rose to the level of importance and materiality of which the community should be aware. We chose to not opine about whether the settlement was good or bad for HSV – just that it did exist, and what its costs were.

“The point of our email was to explain the cost of choosing to terminate Ms. Nalley’s contract 10 months early, as a matter of convenience. The employment contract was designed as it was so that all other options would be considered and exhausted first – such as, in our case, the least impact on member services, the association’s budget, and employee morale. For instance, an option available to this board would have been to set the Village on the different path that they desired, and if that different path was determined to be objectionable by Ms. Nalley, she might have chosen to resign with 60 days’ notice at no severance cost to the Village. Another option would have been to try work with Ms. Nalley on this different path for the remainder of her contract and, had her performance on this different path not been acceptable, their severance negotiating position might have been stronger.

“Having said that, we are puzzled that the board would choose to add a $45,000 bonus for 2020-21 to the severance agreement, which was not required by her employment contract.

“To our reading, Ms. Nalley is precluded from any legal recourse against the POA for actions by any or all board members prior to the severance agreement date of June 29, 2020.

“We work hard to ascertain that all information we share is factual and not ‘spun’ or biased. It has been erroneously published by another Villager that we ‘engineered the lucrative deal with Nalley’, and that it was a ‘sweetheart deal Nalley wrangled out of Erickson and Campagna.’ This is not true. The only action taken by last year’s board, as it relates to the employment contract with Ms. Nalley, was to approve a motion ‘to not modify any terms of the [existing] contract at this time’ (which was March 2020). We took this stance so that any contract modifications could be considered by the subsequent year’s board.

“Finally, we would like to join the Village in wishing our new general manager, Mr. King every success here in HSV. We encourage our fellow Villagers to support him in all ways possible, and to allow him and his team the opportunity to deliver on the promise of HSV without criticism right out of the gates,” the joint statement concludes.

Members won the right to view the CEO’s salary after the Village’s developer, Cooper Communities Inc., in July 2019 won a Saline County Circuit Court lawsuit filed in November 2017.

The board in July announced that the base pay for new general manager, Charles King, will be $200,000, that no bonus will be paid this year.

The Village Voice was previously advised by its corporate attorney to not print the CEO’s salary and bonuses.

When questioned during public comment periods at POA board meetings before her ouster, Nalley had defended her compensation as confidential.