The deadline to apply for the seventh annual Arkansas Grown School Garden of the Year Contest is Sunday, Sept. 13. The contest is sponsored by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture and the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas.

The Arkansas Grown School Garden Program was created to showcase Arkansas schools that have developed gardens to support innovative and hands-on learning, according to a news release.

Winners will be announced at the Farm to School Celebration in October. Prizes include:

Best School Garden Start-up Proposal - $500;

Best Harvest Partnership Garden - $500;

Best Education Based Garden - $500;

Best Community Collaboration Garden - $500;

Overall School Garden Winner - $1,000;

Champion of Sustaining School Garden - $1,000.

Participating schools can be public and private K-12 schools, early care facilities, and alternative learning environments. Applicants may be schools that had a school garden open during the 2019-2020 school year, or any school planning to start a garden in the 2020-2021 school year.

“School gardens have proven to be an effective way to help students develop healthy eating habits, while also learning about science, math, and agriculture, Arkansas’s largest industry,” said Wes Ward, Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture. “We value our partnership with Farm Credit and appreciate their generosity in providing the funds for the awards,” Ward said.

“The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is dedicated to the development and implementation of policies and programs for Arkansas agriculture and forestry to keep its farmers and ranchers competitive in national and international markets while ensuring safe food, fiber, and forest products for the citizens of the state and nation,” according to the news release.

James McJunkins is Farm Credit Midsouth president and chief executive officer.

“As a farmer-owned cooperative, we are excited to continue our support of teachers and projects that engage Arkansas students in food production and agricultural sustainability,” McJunkins said on behalf of the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas. “Through these partnerships, we can ensure that the valuable role of Arkansas agriculture remains top-of-mind for the next generation.”

“With $4 billion in assets, Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas support rural communities and agriculture across Arkansas with reliable, consistent credit, and financial services,” according to the release.

Online entry forms and program requirements for the garden contest are available at: https://www.agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-programs/farm-to-school/•-arkansas-grown-school-garden-of-the-year-contest/.

Details: www.agriculture.arkansas.gov.