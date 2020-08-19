Arkansas gas prices have fallen 0.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.85/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,826 stations. Gas prices in Arkansas are 3.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 42.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Arkansas is priced at $1.62/g today while the most expensive is $2.39/g, a difference of 77.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $1.62/g while the highest is $2.39/g, a difference of 77.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.16/g today. The national average is down 3.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 45.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Arkansas and the national average going back ten years:

August 17, 2019: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

August 17, 2018: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

August 17, 2017: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

August 17, 2016: $1.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.13/g)

August 17, 2015: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.68/g)

August 17, 2014: $3.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.45/g)

August 17, 2013: $3.32/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

August 17, 2012: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.72/g)

August 17, 2011: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

August 17, 2010: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Memphis- $1.95/g, unchanged from last week's $1.95/g.

Little Rock- $1.78/g, down 0.4 cents per gallon from last week's $1.79/g.

Shreveport- $1.80/g, down 0.9 cents per gallon from last week's $1.81/g.

"For the seventh straight week and now some 53 days, the national average price of gasoline has stayed in a range of less than a nickel, an incredible feat for the summer driving season, and a level of summer stability we haven't seen in decades," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "However, with new data from the Pay with GasBuddy payments card showing weekly demand last week rose to a fresh coronavirus high, we may see some upside in oil prices propelled by the good news that demand is solidly moving higher again. Should demand continue to rebound, its only natural that with less oil on global markets, prices are likely to drift to the upside if the situation continues to improve. "

