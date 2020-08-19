Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. is commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote. The organization was also the only African American sorority to participate in the Women’s Suffrage March, according to a news release.

Aug. 18, 2020, marked the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

“This amendment states that the right of citizens to vote ‘shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or any State on account of sex.’ After 72 years of a determined battle fought by American suffragists (Black and White), women were granted political power for the first time. Women fought hard for their right to vote, and today, we continue to fight for human and civil rights in this country,” according to the release.

The sorority’s appearance was significant in the march as well as in other efforts, according to the release.

“Delta Sigma Theta Sorority was the only African American Sorority to participate in the Women’s Suffrage March on March 3, 1913. The march became one of the historical events that helped to solidify the passage of the 19th Amendment which occurred seven years later. Although the Founders marched in the rear of the parade, they marched for a right that Black women would not fully realize until 45 years later,” according to the release.

The sorority is proud to have played a vital role in key points in history including the Suffrage Movement, the Civil and Human Rights Movement and other social justice movements.

“Deltas have always led the efforts of advocacy, equality and change in the United States,” according to the release. “Deltas continue their efforts today of civic engagement and social action. Our local chapter, Pine Bluff Alumnae, remains strong with efforts of census education, voter registration, voter education, and voter mobilization.”

At 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, the Pine Bluff Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will host a public Zoom webinar roundtable to discuss issues and solutions regarding problems that continue to impact Black and Brown people disproportionately to other populations. A Zoom link will be announced later, according to the release.