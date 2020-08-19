Pine Bluff Wastewater Utility recently earned the Burke Award for safety, according to a news release.

“We are proud to announce PBWU as being a recipient of this national award for 2019 through the Water Environment Federation (WEF) related to our exemplary safety program,” said Ken Johnson, PBWU general manager. “We appreciate the dedicated work of our 50 employees for making this achievement possible.”

The Burke Award recognizes a municipal or industrial wastewater facility for establishing and maintaining an active and effective safety program, according to the release.

The award was established in 1982 in honor of George W. Burke Jr., for his many years of service to the water environment field and WEF as staff manager of technical services.

“Mr. Burke was instrumental in developing WEF’s annual safety survey and assisting in the production of several safety training aids and promotional packets. The purpose of this award is to encourage an active and effective safety program in municipal and industrial wastewater facilities,” according to the release.

A WEF representative presented the award at the WEF Member Association annual meeting.

“The documented and illustrated safety program and safety record of the facility for the preceding calendar year are the primary criteria for the award. Additionally, each WEF Member Association is allowed full freedom to establish its own criteria,” according to the release.