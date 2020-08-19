The International Order of DeMolay in Arkansas recently installed Oliver Lockhart of White Hall as state marshall and River Byrne of Rison as the state president.

Lockhart is beginning his journey as a state officer in Arkansas. The installation was held Aug. 8 at the Albert Pike Memorial Temple at Little Rock, according to a news release.

Byrne and Lockhart are both members of SEArk Chapter Order of DeMolay which meets at Sheridan.

The two will be serving with a new slate of state officers, who were installed at the annual Arkansas DeMolay Conclave held earlier this month.

Other officers include Christian West from Conway, the state vice president; Zach Rushin from Sherwood, the state junior councilor; Clinton Simpson of Ravenden, the state scribe and Cash Heath of Benton, the state chaplain.

“DeMolay is a premier youth leadership organization which focuses on building young men of character and is dedicated to helping young men become future leaders in our communities,” according to the release.

“The Order of DeMolay is celebrating its 100th year as an organization in the State of Arkansas and has a long legacy in our community. DeMolay teaches young men fundamental life and professional skills, business acumen and community service. DeMolays take part in a wide range of activities, from athletic competitions, to public speaking tournaments, to community service events,” according to the release.

Details: BeaDeMolayAR.org.