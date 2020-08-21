The 12th annual Christmas Honors program at the Fort Smith National Cemetery has been canceled. It was set to take place Dec. 2 and Dec. 5.

"We know that this will come as an enormous disappointment to thousands of volunteers and invaluable sponsors that make this event what it is each year," a Christmas Honors news release states. "However, we must adhere to the Department of Veterans Affairs guidelines during this time to protect the health and well-being of our community."

While the event this year is canceled in its traditional sense, Christmas Honors says the nonprofit organization remains committed to its mission: "To show respect and honor to veterans and their families to ensure they will never be forgotten."

Alternative plans to show remembrance and respect to the veterans buried at the National Cemetery are in the works.

Christmas Honors expects to resume the traditional event in 2021.

For more information, visit ChristmasHonors.org or facebook.com/ChristmasHonors

In 2009, a volunteer group began the local Christmas Honors program. The mission was to transform the Fort Smith National Cemetery into a vision of beauty each December. Their goal was to show respect and honor to the fallen heroes and their families that so loved our country. The first year, more than 1,000 volunteers respectfully placed a wreath on each of the 12,000 headstones. The program has since grown to serving 16,000-plus veterans and their families who shared them. Over the last 13 years, other cities along the Oklahoma/Arkansas state line have networked with our Fort Smith Christmas Honors team to carry the respect and honor for veterans and their families into their own special veteran remembrance events, with over 44,000 total burial sites respected and honored each year.