OKLAHOMA CITY — Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce has signed an emergency proclamation limiting the number of people in bars and requiring people to be seated in order to be served after videos emerged last weekend of packed bars in the city that's home to Oklahoma State University.

The proclamation signed Wednesday closed dance floors and requires tables to be 6 feet apart and all customers to wear masks except while eating or drinking. All employees — including musicians and disc jockeys — must also wear masks.

Bars are limited to 50% of maximum capacity or the maximum number of customers possible under the distancing guidelines, whichever is fewer people.

The order took effect immediately and is set to expire Nov. 30.

Meanwhile, one of the headliners at a three-day music festival in Stillwater called "Weedstock" canceled his appearance after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Musician Parker McCollum said on Twitter that he had no symptoms.

"I absolutely believe that the shows should go on and I wish more than anything I could be there to play them," he wrote.

Stillwater's mayor has expressed concern about the event, which was set to start Thursday, but he said the venue, Tumbleweed, is outside the city limits. A Tumbleweed official did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment and a recorded message said the venue follows U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines that include masking, social distancing and personal hygiene.

Statewide, the seven-day average of daily cases has declined from a high of 849 for the period ending July 18 to 577 for the period ending Thursday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Oklahoma surpassed 50,000 on Thursday and the number of deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, now exceed 700, according to state health officials.

Since the pandemic started, Oklahoma had recorded 50,669 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 709 deaths as of Thursday, including 746 new cases and 10 new deaths since Wednesday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested and some people who get the disease don't show symptoms.

The health department reported that as of Thursday, there were 7,265 active cases and 564 people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19.