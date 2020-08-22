Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded in the Jefferson County Clerk’s office:

Freddie D. Holder, 70, and Deborah J. Ginn, 67, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 17.

Norman Edward Brixey Jr., 53, and Pamela A. Myers, 57, both of White Hall, recorded Aug. 18.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk’s Office:

Christopher Foster v. Yasmine B. Foster, granted Aug. 17.

Andrea S. Moltz v. Donald B. Moltz, granted Aug. 18.

Jessica W. Lovell v. Justin Lovell, granted Aug. 20.