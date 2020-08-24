Jack and Joy Harms purchased a piece of property 12 years ago. The property was located across a bridge, up a hill, and on a dead-end road in Garland County. The developer was just bulldozing the roads and told the Harms he would be paving the roads and, along with the bridge on Drybrook Trail, and would be turning them over to the county to be maintained. Now, the Harms, along with other families in the area are discovering that is not the case.

“Several years after we purchased the lot, the roads were beginning to deteriorate and develop potholes. When we questioned the developer he said, the county would not be taking over the maintenance of the roads and bridges as he told us in the past.” Joy Harms explained. “ The county said the roads and bridge were not built to code and the quality of the roads had deteriorated beyond their standards. Over time, the developer made one small road improvement to the hill beyond the bridge by adding gravel; to give better access to the properties he was still trying to sell. Once all the properties were sold, the developer walked away.”

Last month, as Arkansas experienced heavy rains and flooding, the bridge (unbeknownst to the property owners) was severely damaged. The gravel under the concrete part of the bridge, surrounding the culverts and supporting the concrete, completely washed out from underneath. When the local garbage truck drove over the bridge, like he had every week for the past 11 years, the back end of the truck fell through the concrete, crushed the culverts and destroyed the bridge. No rebar had been added to the concrete to strengthen it and in some places the concrete might have been only 2 inches thick.

Even though the county now considered the bridge on private property, they hauled in two truckloads of rock and sand so they could remove the garbage truck. The property owners were told the rock and sand was a temporary fix. The county judge informed them, they would have to replace the bridge and at their own expense.

“We first spoke to Judge Rick Davis years ago. He actually sent his guys out to repair some potholes in 2014 or 2015. Some time around then. He told us it was a one time fix. That's when it was confirmed we lived on what was considered a private road.”

Harms says they spoke to Judge Darryl Mahoney this month, and were informed that there are limited funds available for private roads, and they had used up what would have been available to them to get the truck out of hole.

According to Harms, three disabled veterans who served in the Air Force and Army live on properties accessed by the bridge. “Another family recently moved a house onto property they purchased this spring. They lost their first home to Eminent Domaine when the state took their property to build a highway,” explained Harms They too, are now expected to pay their share of thousands to rebuild the bridge. None of the families expected they would someday be responsible for rebuilding the bridge they thought the county would maintain.

Over the years, the Harms would buy the torn bags of patch at half price at Lowes and fill what they could. “We also dumped a lot of SB2 into the potholes over time when there was no fill available,” explained Joy. Occasionally, the other neighbors would add rocks and sand to the potholes too.

“Jack can't be lifting that kind of weight now so we haven't been doing filling holes for several years. Hence the roads have gotten much worse. I don't think most of the neighborhood knew we took that on. Several told us they thought the county was doing it. So now, over the last few years, the holes just keep getting bigger and bigger,” she continued.

“The four property owners are now deemed responsible for the cost of replacing the bridge. We continue to look for more affordable solutions. Anything you give to our fund will be greatly appreciated. We also welcome suggestions for improvements to our process. We appreciate your prayers as we deal with this emergency,”said Harms.

A contractor has quoted the families $19,500 to build the bridge, clear the debris and fix the washed-out road on the hill. Harms has set up a Gofundme page asking for help with the expenses. To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/3jrsv2-build-a-bridge.