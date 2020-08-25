The Property Owners’ Association Architectural Control Committee met Aug. 20 in the Ouachita room at the Ponce de Leon Center, approving 21 permits and denying 3, with 1 of the latter to be reconsidered by email after the meeting. And, under the recently adopted policy to have Permits and Inspections staff approve new home permit requests that presented no issues to be discussed, staff approved 3 new home permits.

Committee chair, Janet Rowe, directed that the next permit requests to have descriptive text revised should be those for landscaping and fencing. She also announced that there would be no recording of the meeting.

Rowe also mentioned receiving calls about political signs and flags. The ensuing discussion included whether such signs and flags could be posted on backyard lots facing lakes and golf courses. Stephanie Heffer noted that the sign regulations need to go in the rules and regulations documents. An announcement in the weekly emailed Village Digest will be made soon concerning posting political signs in advance of the Nov. 3 election.

Board committee member, Tucker Omohundro, reported that the POA board would have a work session next week with the general manager, Charles King, to look at plans for the future of the Village.

Permits approved:

• 2 Alcazaba Lane – Fence

• 4 Tiburon Lane – Deck, replacing old deck with metal decking and stairs.

• 5 Sorprendente Lane – Landscaping, adding sod and some gravel.

• 5 Sorprendente Lane – Covered screen porch on back of house.

• 8 Adoracion Way – Landscaping

• 10 Narvaez Way – Lake tram (fernicula), on a very steep lot to provide access to boat dock.

• 11 Camarzana Lane – Patio cover, with requirement that railings be brought up to code.

• 11 Narvaez Lane – Cover existing deck with metal roof to match shingles, in location not very visible to others.

• 15 Heraldia Lane – Room addition by enclosing existing deck, extending roof and raising floor to match dwelling.

• 15 Mollera Place – Shed behind house.

• 16 Sopresa Way – Fencing

• 17 Galeon Lane – Deck covering, extending gable roof over deck.

• 19 Busqueda Lane – Fencing, variance for a black chain link enclosure in backyard on golf course.

• 39 Lorca Way – Deck covering

• 50 Elcano Drive – Widen driveway to ease access to garage, with approval from Cooper Communities, Inc.

• 56 Majorca Drive – Dock on Lake Pineda, to be confirmed with townhouse association before issuance.

• 113 Murillo Way – Dock covering

• 122 Cordoba Center Drive – Sign on building.

• 144 Elcano Drive – Boat dock

• 144 Elcano Drive – Pergola over existing patio.

• 295 Balearic Road – Sign, an annual display of crosses at Sacred Heart church.

P and I staff approved permits for new homes:

• 19 Siega Lane

• 81 Brujo Way

• 218 Elcano Drive

Denied permits:

• 10 Cabana Place – Outbuilding; denied as submitted.

• 12 Alamito Lane – Carport expansion; denied as submitted.

• 101 Montanoso Way – New home; denied as submitted but will be reconsidered by email after consultation with builder about design concerns.

In a brief discussion following permit reviews, the committee decided that POA staff should contact requestors after ACC meetings to provide consistency in responses. Staff will begin contacting requestors on the Monday following meetings. It was suggested that those whose permits were considered at a meeting contact the POA permitting staff if they have not received notice by the middle of the week following the meeting.

The next meeting of the ACC will be Sept. 3.