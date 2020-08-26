There are roughly 58,000 Arkansas affected by Alzheimer’s disease. Multiply that by a factor of 3 to 4 caregivers to gain a good sense of how prevalent this disease is in the Natural State. Alzheimer’s disease affects the brain, causing progressive memory loss.

Currently there is no cure.

This is why the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will host a free virtual educational conference as part of its national Educating America Tour to help Arkansas residents affected by Alzheimer’s disease during the COVID-19 crisis from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1. The conference, which is free and open to everyone, will provide information and advice from health, legal and caregiving experts.

“Knowledge is a useful and powerful tool that can help make any situation easier to navigate.

“That’s especially true now as more than 58,000 Arkansas families are caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s in the

midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President and CEO. “We want individuals who are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s to know about the resources available to help them and steps that they can take to improve their loved one’s care and quality of life. This conference will bring that information directly to families without having to leave their homes.”

Dr. Mehmet Oz, host of The Dr. Oz Show, will be a guest speaker and share his family’s personal Alzheimer’s story regarding the diagnosis of his mother. Oz will describe how the diagnosis impacted his family, as well as share tips to promote good brain health and healthy aging.

The keynote speakers this year are particularly special to Arkansans. Betsy Broyles Arnold is the daughter of legendary University of Arkansas athletic director Frank Broyles. He and his wife Barbara both died of Alzheimer’s disease. Broyles Arnold will be joined by her daughter Molly Arnold.

Broyles Arnold is the co-founder and CEO ofthe Frank and Barbara Broyles Foundation. Arnold is the foundation’s executive director and one of the nation’s foremost experts on multi-generational caregiving.

The pair will present a game plan for prevention and protection during COVID-19. They will provide strategies on how to protect ourselves during this difficult time and how to maintain our health. They will offer advice for caregivers to reduce their stress and depression and prevent declining personal health.

For more information or to register, go to www. alzfdn.org/tour. Those who can’t participate in the virtual conference or have immediate questions about Alzheimer’s disease can connect with licensed social workers 7 days a week through AFA’s National Toll-Free Helpline at 866-232-8484 or via their online web chat system (available in 90-plus languages) at www.alzfdn.org by clicking the blue and white chat icon in the right hand corner of the page.