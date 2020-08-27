Fort Smith is forecast to have a 70% chance of thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon, followed by heavy rain on Thursday night as Hurricane Laura moves through Arkansas.

Radar coverage of the area around 1:40 p.m. shows storm clouds forming over Fort Smith.

Arkansas-Oklahoma Gas as of 1:40 p.m. Thursday had not reported any outages in the Fort Smith area or in eastern Oklahoma.

Fort Smith Public Schools planned to hold normal school hours on Thursday.

The city of Fort Smith has provided free sand and sandbags to residents on Thursday at 3900 Kelley Highway in preparation for the storm.