A 27-year-old Pine Bluff man died in a vehicle accident Thursday, Aug. 27, at State Highway 365 near Highway 104, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Baruacus Darrello Brock was killed in the wreck reported at 10:33 a.m. Thursday.

Jerry Lavell Knight Jr., 59, of Hattiesburg was injured and taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

Brock was driving a 2007 Hyundai north on Highway 365 near Highway 104. Knight was driving a 2016 Chevrolet south on the same roadway, according to the report.

The Hyundai entered the southbound lane striking the Chevrolet head on.

The collision caused the Chevrolet to leave the roadway where it came to a final rest in the ditch. The Hyundai came to a final rest in the southbound lane. The roads were wet from rain, according to the report.