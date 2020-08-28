Lacey Kennon, APRN, recently joined Baptist Health Orthopedics Clinic-Fort Smith as a nurse practitioner.

Kennon has 12 years of nursing experience. She graduated with a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of South Alabama this summer, and earned her associate and bachelor’s degrees in nursing from the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith. After college, Kennon began her career as an emergency room nurse in 2008 at what is now Baptist Heath-Fort Smith. Kennon also spent three years as a flight nurse. She most recently served Baptist Health as an administrative nursing supervisor and worked with multiple departments to oversee daily hospital operations in accordance with set policies and safety guidelines.

"I have worked alongside many great nurses and providers," Kennon said. "I learned early on in my career that the nursing profession offers many opportunities for growth and development. Always pushing myself to be the best I can be, I felt being a nurse practitioner would give me the greatest opportunity to play a more active role in the overall health of others."

In her new role, Kennon will work alongside a team of physicians to provide follow-up care for orthopedic patients in the clinic, as well as help expand services to rural communities through satellite clinics. Kennon, who is board certified in both Family Practice and Adult Gerontology Acute Care, says she looks forward to helping patients regain mobility and improve their quality of life.

Kennon is married to a fellow nurse who also works at Baptist Health. The couple has three children and likes to stay active by hiking, fishing and spending time with family and friends.

Baptist Health Orthopedics Clinic-Fort Smith is located at 1506 Dodson Ave. and is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule an appointment call (479) 709-7000.