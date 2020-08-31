More than 11,000 negative tests were added to the number of results in Arkansas over the weekend due to a commercial lab neglecting to include that data in their initial reports.

These results were predominantly from Washington and Benton Counties. This means that the overall positivity rate for those counties will go down as only negative results were not reported.

On Monday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson shared that there were 368 new cases for a total of 61,224 positive COVID-19 cases since March. The number of new cases declined each day over the weekend, but the rolling seven-day average increased due to high numbers late last week.

The number of hospitalizations and patients on ventilators both rose to 420 and 87 respectively both of which are significantly lower than their peaks.

In an effort to control the spread of COVID-19 on college campuses, Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) is conducting five testing events across the state and providing eight point of care tests to universities in Arkansas according to Health Secretary Jose Romero.

Education Secretary Johnny Key revealed that two districts were engaging in modified operations due to an increase in staff members in quarantine. The two schools were Cross County High School and Marshall High School. Both were identified to have so many staff out for quarantine that in-class instruction is no longer sustainable.

Hutchinson was asked about the 15 legislators who are looking into suing the state to end the state of emergency. Legislators are claiming that statewide orders such as the mask mandate must go through the state legislator and the governor is overreaching his power.

The governor pointed out the ongoing health crisis and noted that the two week waiting period for passage in the general assembly is too long in the current pandemic.