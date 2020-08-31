No one has performed a scene, musical number or monologue at Fort Smith Little Theatre since March, when many other aspects of life came to a grinding halt amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The theatre has missed out on revenue and the experience of live theater for performers and audience alike during the pandemic. As administrators ponder when to reopen, they’re confronted with questions surrounding state guidelines on indoor venues.

Venue Vice President Melissa Vitale said FSLT is taking into consideration socially distancing and sanitation plans, while wondering if patrons will even attend shows during a pandemic.

"It’s just a long intermission," she said. "That’s how we’ve tried to think about it and be positive."

In 2020, FSLT produced one play, "Glitter Girls," and a limited off-season production. The theater had "The Tin Woman," "A Southern Exposure," "Death Trap" and "Annie" slated for production before the pandemic and coronavirus restrictions hit the state.

Arkansas on June 15 announced large venues may have less than 100 people attendance at a performance without a requirement to submit a plan to the state for approval.

Performers must be distanced at least 12 feet from the audience and audience members and groups must be seated at least 6 feet from each other. Everyone is required to wear a face mask except for audience members under 10 years old and performers who are 12 feet from others.

FSLT operates on revenue from shows and donor contributions, Vitale said. And while the theater may have fared better than other nonprofits during the pandemic, she said it has still missed out on show revenue.

"It’s just not fiscally worth it to pay royalties and all, and have a socially distanced audience," Vitale said.

While current funding isn’t favorable, Vitale said she is more upset that performers, patrons, stagehands and everyone in between is missing the collective theater experience.

For the cast, Vitale and others must consider if anyone will even audition upon reopening. For the audience, many of whom are elderly, the concern is over potentially exposing an at-risk population.

"In some ways, there’s a little bit of being grateful that you’re not down here until 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. every night rehearsing, working on your show or doing that performance," Vitale said. "But (there’s) everything that you miss being in the dressing room, being in the green room with the cast and crew.

"Even if you’re just an audience member, sitting out here and watching so many of my friends perform and have a great time."

Vitale said she and others at the theatre understand concerns from patrons about opening the theater. Much of their decision on opening hinges on their comfort level, she said.

But when they do reopen, Vitale said they want to treat the crowd to something special.

"When things open back up, we don’t want to open with a tear-jerker drama," Vitale said. "We want to open with something happy and exciting something people are going to have a great feeling about."