The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) recently affirmed its long-standing policy prohibiting non-medical doctors (optometrists who have not completed the necessary medical and surgical training) to perform laser eye surgery on veterans in Veteran Health Administration (VHA) medical facilities.

“This action by the VHA to reaffirm its policy that non-medical doctors are prohibited from performing laser eye surgery in VHA facilities ensures our veterans have continued access to the highest quality of surgical eye care,” said Dr. Laurie Barber, chairman of Safe Surgery Arkansas.

In 2004, the VA first established its stand-alone laser surgery directive prohibiting non-medical doctors (optometrists) from performing laser eye surgery in VA facilities. In each of the VA’s five-year medical practice facility reviews for health care practitioners (2009 and 2015), the VA has reaffirmed the optometric laser eye surgery prohibition.

“This November, Arkansas voters have an opportunity to ensure that all of our citizens, not just veterans, receive the same, continued access to the safest and highest quality surgical eye care by voting ‘no’ on Issue 6,” said Dr. Barber.

Issue 6 would allow non-medical doctors in Arkansas to perform laser and scalpel eye surgery on and around the eye.



“Non-medical doctors are prohibited in the VHA from performing laser eye surgery on our veterans, and that policy should be the same for all Arkansans—especially when access and cost is not an issue,” added Dr. Barber.

Earlier this year, optometrists tried and failed to expand their laser surgery authority in VA facilities. The VA instead reaffirmed its opposition to non-medical doctors performing laser eye surgery on Veterans. In August of this year, to ensure this policy was carried out uniformly throughout the VA, the independent laser prohibition directive was incorporated into the comprehensive VHA Eye and Vision Care Directive 1121.