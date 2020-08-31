Following are the seven rules for mail-in (not absentee ballot) voting:

1. Signature must match the driver’s license.

2. Must have a post mark.

3. Ballot must be mailed prior to the deadline.

4. The envelope must display a complete signature.

5. Ballot cannot be ripped or torn.

6. Sign in and fill in your name and address.

7. Provide the last 4 digits of your Social Security Number.

What could go wrong?



Erwin Hoeft

Hot Springs Village

