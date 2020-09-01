The Hot Springs Village Golf Committee meeting commenced via Zoom on Thursday, Aug. 20.

Chairman Jamin Townsan welcomed committee members as well as course superintendents and POA liaisons.

Director of Golf Tom Heffer reviewed the department figures for the month and year to date. “Our rounds and revenues were up in July, however we’re still short on both month and year to date comparisons,” said Heffer. He informed the committee aerification is beginning and will most likely finish in September on all tracks. A mini golf tournament is still scheduled for the community anniversary celebration weekend and couples and United Way events are still in place.

Heffer was asked by members if there are problems with out of town golfers entering the gates either as guests or as Play and Stay reservations. Heffer responded he did not know of any repeated difficulties at the gates but if a POA member is wanting a guest to enter, they need only to call either gate or send them an email through the POA website/gate reservation site. If there are further problems members were encouraged to call the golf office for remedies.

“Orange tee locations have worked well at Balboa and are now in place at Ponce and we’re probably going to add 2 more courses in the near future,” he said.

Keith Pochert asked which method, if purchasing golf carts or leasing golf carts, is the most financially efficient. Heffer responded the POA is responsible to fulfill leases that have not yet ended. Those leases were part of the Troon obligation, but he indicated future purchase of carts would be more amenable.

Townsan asked if any member had further changes to the Golf Committee Charter. “Sections 1, 3, 5 and 7 have no changes and small changes will be redlined to section 2, 4 and 6,” he said. He asked if there were any objections to submission. All committee members were in agreement to submit changes to the POA Board of Directors.

Karen Nickel inquired about revenues and encouraged residents purchasing the $1,200 card if it expires to purchase another. A revenue golf subcommittee was formed to work with Ray Lehman, POA chairman of the POA Board Revenue Review Committee. Members will be Ralph Turpin, Keith Pochert, Karen Nickel, Phil Belt and Jamin Townsan.

Adopt-A-Hole suggestions were made including sand bucket and cart availability for volunteers. Due to the pandemic, volunteers have not been thanked at a committee’s yearly picnic for them. The committee will review alternate plans to show appreciation to those residents volunteering their time.

Discussion of expenditures on Balboa course only were shared. Four million needs to be focused on the course only. To date, special revenue collected for expenditures on the course amount to $305,000. The committee and Superintendent Juan Nunez will work closely with Charles King, POA general manager, to determine if work should start sparingly or wait until a full renovation can take place with the appropriate time and money.

Okey Bess asked if the golf lottery system has changed. He said frequently members get knocked out in early tee time requests. Heffer said that large groups have more advantage of getting 5 or more foursomes in after 11 a.m. Heffer said there were no plans at this time to change the lottery system.

Jamin Townsan said he was asked by Cheryl Dowden representing the Hot Spring Village People organization, to video all golf committee meetings. Request denied by majority of committee members.

Next meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 on Zoom.



