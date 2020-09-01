Organized by retired postal worker, Terry Baumgartner, and Cindy Duhon, representing the HSV Democrats, supporters of “Save the Post Office” carried signs and offered information about the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the United States post offices all over the country. The rally was held at all post offices across the nation on Aug. 25.

“I’m very non partisan on political issues,” said Baumgartner “but I support the U.S. Constitution Article 1 Section 8. The Postal Service was created in our Constitution and we must save it.”

Baumgartner spent 35 years in postal service, 15 of those years he served as postmaster in Fostus and Crystal City, Missouri. Starting as a clerk, he learned from the ground up.

“This pandemic has unfortunately cut into a critical time as the presidential election will have more mail in ballots and staff overtime is limited. The post office is not a business, it is a universal service.”

Baumgartner offered information on pension benefits, financial obligations and retirement funds.

According to Philip F. Rubio, former USPS letter carrier and now a professor of history at North Carolina A&T State University, “As things stand now, retiree health care, pensions, and workers’ compensation are unfunded by about $86.6 billion.

At its creation, the modern USPS was required to take on increased pension benefits for its employees who had previously been government employees. But the USPS became responsible for the ongoing increased pension benefits. It was a way to offload big expenses from federal responsibility to the new agency.

“Given that the postal service had been a major employer of veterans, that effectively means transferring a significant financial burden from the Department of Defense to the USPS,” said Rubio.

“Pension funds are instead being diverted (by Congress) to help pay down the national debt.”

He said the whole result is a USPS that can’t meet its artificial obligations and so is constantly on the look for federal loans to make up the amounts, taken by the federal government for pension funds spending it elsewhere.

For more information on the American Postal Workers Union go to apwu.org.