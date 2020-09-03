Fort Smith Police were notified Wednesday by the FBI of two arrests in the 2004 murder of Adelio Romero.

Brothers Kenny and Keimty Xayakesone fled the Fort Smith area when they learned FSPD investigators were looking at them as suspects. They remained at large for 16 years and were featured on "America’s Most Wanted."

According to a 2013 Times Record article on the cold case, Romero was killed in the 3600 block of Wilma Avenue on July 4, 2004, and four men were developed as suspects in the drive-by shooting death.

On Tuesday, Sept. 1, the pair were taken into custody by authorities in Fresno, Calif., according to a Fort Smith Police news release.

The brothers had been on the run since late 2004, and had active warrants for first-degree murder in the shooting death of Romero, which occurred on July 4, 2004. Detectives in Fresno were able to apprehend both without incident, the release adds.

"We would like to thank authorities in Fresno, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and all the FSPD, past and present, who worked tirelessly on this case to achieve justice for Mr. Romero and his family," the Fort Smith Police stated.