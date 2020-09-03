Today, more than 12 million unrepaired recalled Takata airbags remain on U.S. roads, including 100,000 in Arkansas. SafeAirbags.com, an organization working with the manufacturers to help notify vehicle owners about this urgent airbag safety recall, continues to urge owners to have affected vehicles repaired immediately to prevent potentially serious injuries or even death.

Long-term exposure to high heat and humidity can cause a defective part inside the airbag to explode when the airbag deploys, potentially shooting sharp metal fragments at the driver and passengers. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has confirmed that 16 people in the U.S. have been killed, with hundreds of others alleged to have been injured by this defect.

In addition to official recall notice letters and postcards, owners are receiving notification through email, social media, and other forms of communication, encouraging them to contact their dealer to schedule an appointment to repair the vehicle.

All recall repairs are free. Replacement parts should be available for all vehicle makes and models at local dealerships.

In June 2019, Elmore Jones was traveling with his granddaughter to a family dinner in his 2014 Ford Mustang. A short distance from his home, they were involved in a crash with another vehicle, which resulted in his Mustang flipping over three times.

Luckily, three weeks earlier, ones had taken his Mustang to a local dealer for the free airbag recall repair. In the crash, the airbags worked as designed and protected Jones and his granddaughter. Jones urges affected vehicle owners to have the airbag recall repair completed. "For anybody that's listening, you really should pay attention to the recall," he said.

The call to action is simple.

• Visit SafeAirbags.com or NHTSA.gov/Recalls to find out if your vehicle is affected, even if the vehicle has been previously repaired or if you’re uncertain if the vehicle is part of the Takata airbag recall. Continue to check regularly to learn if your vehicle’s recall status has changed.

• If your vehicle is affected, schedule a free recall repair at a local dealership.

"After nearly a decade long recall, many owners are still not taking immediate action, either because they have ignored the repeated safety recall notices, or do not understand the severity of the situation," Patrick Juneau, who is leading the nationwide outreach program by SafeAirbags.com, said in a news release. "It is absolutely critical to take the time to check if your vehicle has been recalled and have affected airbags repaired. Make it a priority to protect yourself and your passengers from defective airbags."

Vehicles affected by the Takata airbag recall include those made by BMW, Daimler Vans, Daimler Trucks, FCA, Ferrari, Fisker, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Jaguar Land Rover, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota and Volkswagen.

For more information, visit www.SafeAirbags.com and www.NHTSA.gov/Recalls.