Two criminal cases in Fort Smith with significant allegations are set for jury trial shortly after Sebastian County Circuit Court resumes this service on Oct. 5 following COVID-19 restrictions.

Jedidiah Kursh of Tulsa has been accused of waterboarding, tying up and repeatedly punching a woman in Fort Smith before he was arrested in his hometown. Ricardo Blair of Fort Smith on April 28 allegedly beat his pregnant ex-girlfriend in her abdomen before she miscarried.

Both men allegedly committed their crimes over relationship problems with the plaintiffs.

Kursh is set for jury trial the day courts open. Blair is set for trial Oct. 19, according to the circuit court docket. Both have respective plea deadlines three weeks before their trial dates.

Neither Kursh nor Blair have entered guilty pleas to their charges, the circuit court confirmed Friday.

Accused of torture, captured in Tulsa

Kursh prior to his arrest reportedly tortured a woman he accused of cheating on him until she faked a seizure to get him to stop.

Sebastian County Prosecutor Dan Shue charged Kursh with felony aggravated robbery, kidnapping and second-degree domestic battery in his alleged Sept. 5, 2019, offense. Aggravated robbery and kidnapping in Arkansas are punishable by up to life in prison; second-degree battery, up to six years.

The woman on Sept. 5 told police Kursh led her into the bathroom of an apartment in the 1800 block of Midland Boulevard to pray with him early that morning. He instead shaved her head, beat her repeatedly and waterboarded her to get her to confess she was cheating on him, the incident report states.

The woman said Kursh stopped beating her after she faked a seizure.

Fort Smith police officers at the scene noticed blood splattered on the beds and wall in the apartment, a pool of blood next to one of the beds, duct tape all over the floor and on a chair in the bathroom, hair on the floor and wet towels on the floor. The woman had a gash across her lip, blood coming from her mouth and major swelling on the left side of her face, the report states.

Police determined Kursh left the apartment, crashed his car in the Blair and High street area and fled on foot.

Tulsa police on Sept. 9, 2019 arrested Kursh on a fugitive from justice warrant, a United States Marshals hold and on suspicion of false impersonation.

Kursh additionally has a jury trial scheduled on Oct. 12 for two charges of first-degree battery filed in February. He also has a failure to appear warrant in his Oct. 5 trial, according to the docket.

Alleged beating before miscarriage

Blair allegedly grabbed his 20-weeks-pregnant ex-girlfriend around the abdomen and threw her over a dog kennel before she miscarried.

Shue charged Blair with felony first-degree domestic battery and possession of firearms by certain persons in connection with his offense. The battery charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison; the possession charge, by up to six.

Blair allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend after he saw her talking to a man she used to date. The woman told police Blair grabbed her by the back of her shirt and hit her, grabbed her around the abdomen and threw her over the kennel. She said she hit her head on a refrigerator in the residence when he threw her, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The woman after the beating allegedly went into labor, passed out and found the fetus dead the next day.

Fort Smith police found Blair the following day near his apartment in the 4500 block of Kinkead Avenue. He told police he knew his ex-girlfriend was pregnant at the time of the incident, the affidavit states.