Sebastian County Circuit Court’s jury trials resume Oct. 5, and judges, prosecutors and defense attorneys don’t appear to be short on cases.

Circuit Court on Thursday was scheduled to hold jury trials on Oct. 5, 12 and 19 for exactly 100 criminal cases either postponed or involving alleged crimes committed while the courts were closed due to COVID-19. While more than 90% of criminal defendants plead guilty before their jury trials, County Prosecutor Dan Shue still expects more cases than usual, which will be coupled with an influx of pleas.

Throughout many of the cases, drugs — whether the defendant is accused of trafficking or consuming them — is a common denominator.

The Times Record has broken down the Thursday jury trial docket of upcoming cases once trials resume in October.

The narcotic effect

Of the 100 cases in the Thursday docket, exactly half include drug-related charges. Twelve of them include drug trafficking charges, while 38 are either simple drug possession or paraphernalia possession cases or such cases with a furnishing prohibited article charge or nonviolent misdemeanor attached as well. Furnishing prohibited articles often means a suspect is found with drug paraphernalia on his or her person after he or she is taken to jail.

Several other defendants in the docket including burglary and financial crime suspects often had drug charges as well.

Four homicides, no sex crimes

Rae Von Smith, Daniel Hernandez, Christopher Duren, Mark Williams and Marion Brown are each scheduled for trial in October for homicide charges stemming from four separate incidents. Smith and Hernandez were both charged in 2019 but had their trials continued and were eventually postponed until after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

The docket did not contain any trials for sex crimes. Sebastian County Dan Shue noted most defendants plead guilty before their trial dates, so defendants charged with sex crimes might have pleaded out before they were scheduled for trial.

The docket does, however, have 23 trials for violent crimes listed. Four are for robbery cases.

Noteable cases

– Jedidiah Kursh of Tulsa is set for jury trial Oct. 5 for charges of kidnapping, second-degree domestic battery, aggravated robbery and a failure to appear warrant. Kursh in September 2019 allegedly waterboarded, tied up and beat a woman he accused of cheating on him before fleeing the scene and wrecking a vehicle in Fort Smith. He was arrested four days later in Tulsa.

– David Juarez of Fort Smith is set for jury trial Oct. 12 for an arson charge. Juarez is accused of lighting his rental car on fire and trying to frame his girlfriend for the crime after an argument in June 2019 in Fort Smith.

– Mark Williams of Fort Smith and Marion Brown of Idabel are set for jury trial Oct. 19 for two counts of first-degree murder. WIlliams and Brown are accused of killing Terry Beall and Amanda Knecht. The bodies of the alleged victims were found with multiple puncture wounds inside a vacant house in the 400 block of North 12th Street in Fort Smith.

– Jaylen Coleman of Fort Smith on Oct. 19 will be tried as an adult on charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and two counts of first-degree battery. Coleman in December allegedly shot two women from a vehicle at Spradling Park in Fort Smith.

– Ricardo Blair of Fort Smith is set for jury trial Oct. 19 on charges of first-degree battery and possession of a firearm by certain persons. Blair allegedly squeezed his pregnant ex-girlfriend by the abdomen and slammed her over a dog kennel. The woman went into labor and miscarried after the alleged incident.