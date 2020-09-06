Flags at the Fort Smith Riverfront were removed for replacement, according to city records.

Following confusion on the matter in the public eye, Fort Smith Ward 4 Director George Catsavis submitted a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to City Administrator Carl Geffken. The result was revelations that the flags had simply been removed due to standard wear and tear. The city provided the following timeline.

In October 2001, the city dedicated a display of historical flags at the City’s Riverfront Park. The display of flags included territorial flags that were flown over the City of Fort Smith by various ruling governments of the period, including:

French Fleur-De-Lis Flag (1682-1763)Spanish Cross of Burgundy Flag (1763-1800)French National Flag (1803 Louisiana Territory)U.S. 15-Star Flag (1805-1812 Territory of Louisiana)U.S. 20-Star Flag (1812-1819 Territory of Missouri)U.S. 24-Star Flag (1812, Arkansas from Missouri Territory)Confederate States of America Flag (1861-1863)

Riverfront Park also hosts three other flag poles that display the American flag and Arkansas state flag. The poles are located on both sides of the Riverfront Park facility, and in front of the bike and skate park.

City Parks Department Staff takes responsibilities for maintaining all flags on city property. The Parks Department follows formal flag etiquette and protocols on its flag inventory, and spends about $4,000 per year in flag maintenance and replacement.

· January 2020, Parks Department staff surveyed the condition of all of the flags at the Riverfront Park and noted several of the flags were faded and tattered.

· February 2020, park staff began the procurement process required to replace the historic flags at Riverfront Park.

· March 2020, park staff confirmed an order to replace several of the flags; which included an order of the two U.S. flags, one State of Arkansas flag, one 20-star American flag, and one Spanish Cross of Burgundy flag. The vendor could not supply a replacement for the Confederate flag because their manufacturer no longer produced confederate flags.

· April 2020, in keeping with flag-flying protocol, Parks Department staff temporarily removed all of the flags in the historical display, as well as the large U.S. flag that flew near the skate park, because the flags needed replacement due to tattered and weathered conditions.

·July 2020, Parks staff placed an order for a weighted cable needed to re-install and fly the U.S. flag near the skate park. Earlier this week, the large U.S. flag near the skate park was reinstalled.

The historic flags that were ordered in March 2020 have not been received yet due to a vendor error. Parks staff estimates the arrival of these flags by the end of next week.

"In light of recent racially historic events that have taken place across the country, the city is reconsidering the re-installation of the historical flags and approaching the re-installation plan with sensitivity and empathy for many who find the historical associations with the confederate flag hurtful or hateful," a city news release states.

Parks staff continues to have discussion with the city administrator on how to reinstate the flag display at Riverfront Park, while best serving the Fort Smith community. No final decision or recommendation has been made at this time.