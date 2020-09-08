Over Labor Day weekend, the Kitties & Kanines Clinic started offering a walk-in shot clinic on Saturday. This was in addition to having these events on Tuesday and Thursday every week.

While the clinic itself is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., they hold special walk-in shot clinics from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and now Saturday.

The first Saturday walk-in clinic was well received and now expected to be held each Saturday for the foreseeable future.

In order to have a dog or cat seen for shots, the clinic has a bucket of clipboards with paperwork for the owner to fill out and select which shots they want their pet to have that day. The selection ranges from heartworm tests to rabies shot, and testing for feline AIDS.

Once an owner fills out the paperwork, an employee will process it and pass it on to the vet technician to administer the shots required. Payment is required up front before the paperwork is processed.

During this time of social distancing, rabies shots are administered outside where a table is set up for the vet tech to hold the animal while the veterinarian administers the shot.

On Tuesday, six dogs were given rabies shots within about 15 minutes at the outdoor setup. From filling out paperwork, payment and shots, the process lasts less than half an hour.

Kitties & Kanines Clinic was recently put in the spotlight when the Fort Smith Board of Directors heard an annual report about the associated shelter. At the time, the clinic was still looking for a veterinarian so that it could resume spay and neuter procedures. The clinic and shelter are two different entities.

As of Aug. 1, the clinic is at 4300 Phoenix Ave. in Fort Smith. This new facility was built over the course of the past year through donations and fundraisers. The goal of the clinic is to provide affordable pet care and reduce the number of stray animals around Fort Smith.

The clinic is currently in negotiations to hire a full-time veterinarian to carry out spay and neuter procedures. Currently, Dr. Randy Hubbs volunteers his time to help take care of the animals that come in for shots and other veterinary care.

Kitties & Kanines is fully funded by donations from local individuals and even received their new building as a donation. For more information on how to donate, supporters are requested to visit the nonprofit group’s website www.kittiesandkanines.com.