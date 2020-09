The Little Rock Zoo and Downtown Little Rock Partnership have Arkansas families in mind this Halloween season. Together, they are hosting a haunted drive-through event offering the community safe, family-friendly, Halloween-themed entertainment all in one place.

Ghostly ushers greet guests and guide them on a journey, beginning in a foggy swamp, with witches, spooky monsters and hungry alligators.

The “new way to boo” runs from Oct. 9-31. For more information visit Littlerockzoo.org.