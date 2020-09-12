The Arkansas Division United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) and the Benton County Historical Society will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday to unveil design plans for the future James H. Berry Park, to be located adjacent to the Bentonville Cemetery.

The future site of James H. Berry Park is at the corner of SW Fifth Steet and SW F Street in Bentonville. Representatives from the UDC and the Benton County Historical Society will attend.

Following an agreement between the UDC and the Benton County Historical Society, the monument honoring former governor and Confederate soldier James Berry was removed from the Bentonville Square on Sept.2. The statue will be refurbished and then be relocated to the new park, which will also feature a memorial wall naming the Confederate and Union soldiers from Benton County who died in the Civil War.

Construction of the park is expected to begin before the end of the year.