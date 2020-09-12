The Magazine School District is creating curriculum designed to prepare students to enter the workforce.

Superintendent Beth Shumate said the project is in its beginning stages. The first step was meeting with area businesses Sept. 1.

Shumate is basing the curriculum on what the businesses said they need in employees.

Principal Blake Beggs said the system would begin in the seventh grade. In the seventh grade students will begin learning about different kinds of jobs. Eighth grade students will learn how to fill out applications and create their resumes.

Ninth graders will start doing mock interviews and reviewing curriculum on how to keep their positions.

Students in the 10th grade will go to job fairs, and 11th graders will commence applying for jobs and scholarships. Beggs said seniors will be preparing to go to college, enter the military or go to trade school.

The students will go over the curriculum during their 45-minute advisory period.

"But they're also embedded in everything that we do. It’s the culture," Shumate said.

The goal of the new program will be to support local businesses and to break the cycle of poverty that is so prevalent throughout the district.

"It’s a big deal to us to try to break that poverty cycle," Beggs said.

Shumate said her next step will be meeting with businesses again before finalizing the curriculum.

Beggs emphasized that the administrators are making their own lessons and designing them to fit their district.

"This is not a canned curriculum. This is not something we’re taking off the shelf," Beggs said.

Senior Tatum Scott said that he expected the program will teach students to work as a team, follow directions and improve their ability to solve problems. Scott plans to enter the military after graduation.

"This is really just a foundation class for sure," Senior Jake Stewart said.

Stewart said he thought that the system would build upon the internship option open to high schoolers. He’s working at a veterinary clinic this year.

It’s the first year the school has offered students the choice to pursue an internship, Shumate said. The internship allows high schoolers to try out different positions to see if they might want careers in the field.