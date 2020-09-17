The Hot Springs Fire Department will be performing hydrant flow testing starting on Monday, September 21, through October to conclude the 2020 hydrant flow testing, which began in the spring but was halted due to the pandemic.

On Monday, firefighters will test in the following areas: up to the 1400 block of Park Avenue; Pullman Avenue; Circle and Tom Ellsworth drives; Bower, Congress, Cove, Dell, East, Eddy, Edgewood, Glenvalley, Holly, Magnolia, Mineral, Oriole, Poplar, Ramble, Russell, Snyder and Westbrook streets; and Conway and Elizabeth terraces.

During hydrant maintenance and testing, water lines are flushed in order to test hydrant flow and water pressure levels for fire control purposes. The process also helps maintain the integrity of the City’s water distribution system, flushing out sediment or deposits that may naturally occur over time. Water customers in the immediate vicinity of the work may experience temporary discoloration of their water. If this takes place, customers are advised to clear the pipes in their home or business by running all the water faucets for a few minutes, and to postpone washing clothes as the discolored water can stain clothes. This discoloration usually lasts no more than a few hours, affecting only the appearance of the water, not the taste or quality. If discoloration lasts more than 24 hours, contact the Utilities Service Center at 501-321-6200.