LITTLE ROCK – Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced record antigen testing Friday.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 724 new cases; 5,767 active cases; 381 hospitalized, which is down eight from Thursday; 77 on ventilators, which is up 5 from Thursday; a total of 72,338 cases; and 65,542 recoveries.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases are Pulaski, 59; Benton, 34; Crawford, 33; Jefferson, 32; and Craighead, 27.

"Today we set a record for our antigen COVID-19 testing in Arkansas," Hutchinson said in a news release. "We had over 11,000 tests with both PCR tests and antigen tests. Our cases were down from yesterday at 724, but we want this to go down more. Five hundred seventy-eight of the tests were community and 146 were in corrections. Have a great weekend but be safe and always remember to protect yourself and others."

