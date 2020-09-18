The Literacy Council of Garland County is celebrating Literacy Month in September. The organization will initiate a year long focus on doubling their impact by next September.

Over 11,000 adults in Garland County struggle with low literacy skills. The Literacy Council of Garland County’s mission is to enhance daily success by improving literacy in our community. This mission is accomplished through providing free tutoring to adults in basic reading, basic math, computer skills, and English as a second language

Throughout the coming 12 months the Literacy Council of Garland County plans to recruit new volunteers, create small groups tailored to local businesses or group needs, and seek out partnerships with local funders to advance their cause.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has created new obstacles for adults seeking to improve basic literacy skills, the agency is continuing with their vision of achieving 100% literacy in Garland County. “We are beginning to train tutors to use video meeting systems such as Zoom and Google Hangouts. Then, we can host students in our office and at partner sites around town. We also have set up plexiglass barriers at our office,” Sarah Richardson, executive director, stated.

The Double Our Impact campaign includes seeking ways to increase donations. The Council has a donor who has agreed to match the next $1,000 of donations made to the Literacy Council of Garland County. You can give by texting GCLITERACY to 44321, visiting https://tinyurl.org/GCLITERACY or mailing checks to 119 Hobson Avenue, Hot Springs, AR 71901.