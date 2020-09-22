Eighth grade Fountain Lake School District Students Service Learning classes, under the supervision by Kristie Dukes, language arts instructor, have created several extraordinary fundraising activities in support of a fellow classmate, Cannon McMullin.

In-service learning, students take whatever task or interest they have and turn it into a community service project.

“This means doing something kind for others and my students are raising funds for Cannon McMullin who has a rare form of blood cancer,” said Dukes.

Cole Thomas, Devin Williams, Seth Cole and Carlos Rodriguez, students, planned a slide show for school opening day announcements on Sept. 10, the MPN awareness day.

MPN is short for McMullin’s cancer, Myeloproliferative Neoplasms. His classmates posted banners throughout FLSD and in tribute to Cannon’s favorite color, everyone was encouraged to wear yellow on Sept. 11.

Contributions to their projects come not only from Fountain Lake students, but also from area residents and businesses.

Kimee Mason also contributed ideas, along with Peyton Richard, Lainey Louke and Madi Guess designing and creating unique key rings honoring McMullin to sell at FLSD.

Sept. 7-11 was named “Going Gold Cannon McMullin” at FLSD.

“MPN is a very rare type of blood cancer in children and we appreciate the money raised to help take Cannon to his specialist in Manhattan, New York, who is researching for a cure,” said Ann McMullin, Cannon’s mother. “I appreciate all information shared and Ms Dukes with her wonderful students have been a blessing that really makes Cannon grin from ear to ear knowing his friends are so caring and supportive. We have our 501(c)(3) status, but due to the pandemic we had to put our fundraising on hold. We hope we can return to our tennis tournament and other plans in the spring.”

For more information go to https://www.voicesofmpn.com/meet-mpn-heroes.aspx



