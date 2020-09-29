Fred Stamey outlasted Wes Daniel 1 up in 19 holes and won the 2020 Hot Springs Village Championship at the Balboa track.

This was the 1st year of the expanded format which included 16 players in match play.

Players qualified for the match play by winning a qualifying club championship at 1 of HSV’s 8 courses or by finishing in the top of the players points list. “The events were well attended and we look to expand the tournament to include more players in 2021,” said Mike Socha, POA assistant director of golf.

Stamey has the traveling trophy for the next year. Previous winners of this event include 2018 - Roy Pigg and 2019 - Kyle Thompson.