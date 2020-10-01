HOT SPRINGS – The City’s third Operation Clean Sweep of 2020 is scheduled for Monday, October 5, through Friday, October 23, to include approximately 500 structures in the areas from N. Patterson to Mason streets and between W. Grand Avenue and Albert Pike Road.

Operation Clean Sweep is the City’s three-week, multi-departmental, concentrated cleanup effort in targeted areas. Each week’s agenda for the upcoming initiative is as follows:

Week One: Monday, October 5 – Friday, October 9

Two-person teams from the Planning & Development Department’s Neighborhood Services Division will distribute information packets door-to-door. The packets contain important information concerning various City services offered during and after Operation Clean Sweep, as well as a notice for properties identified as violating the City’s property maintenance ordinance.

Week Two: Monday, October 12 – Friday, October 16

The Solid Waste Department’s CAPS (Clean, Attractive Property Service) trucks will visit the neighborhood daily, collecting items placed curbside by residents. The City street sweeper will travel through the area, and alternative service workers from Hot Springs District Court will augment the cleanup efforts.

Week Three: Monday, October 19 – Friday, October 23

Neighborhood Services inspectors will follow up on the violation notices issued during the first week and address any remaining violations. The Police Department will provide additional neighborhood patrols, targeting possible drug activity. Fire Department personnel will address fire safety concerns identified during the sweep. Animal Services will assist with any animal issues arising from door-to-door visits and inspections.