The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith organized a month-long slate of virtual and on-campus events celebrating Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

The events range from traditional food tastings and salsa dancing lessons to open forum discussions and author talks. It is hosted by the university’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programming subcommittee, the Hispanic Heritage Month Planning Committee, and the Student Activities Office (SAO).

"This is a way to ensure our Hispanic and Latinx students, faculty, and staff know they are seen and valued and that their heritage is celebrated at UAFS," explained Katie Cochran, coordinator for Student Activities.

Throughout the month, UAFS campus displays celebrate Hispanic heritage, including flags lining the Smith Pendergraft Campus Center, and book and artifact displays in the Boreham Library.

Each Tuesday, the Student Activities Office will highlight local restaurants with authentic Spanish or Latin American cuisine on their social media pages to encourage support of River Valley restaurateurs. The university will also highlight students, faculty, staff, and alumni on its social media pages.

"My Hispanic heritage connects me with a beautiful history of family that persevered through love, cooking, and tenacity. When I cook my abuela's recipes or share our family stories, I am living the shared experience of those before me, and I will honor those experiences by passing their stories and recipes to my child." said Sarah Winterberg, UAFS assistant professor of English, rhetoric and writing.

There are two main events remaining in the month.

On Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m., the English Department and the Applause Student Literary Journal will host author and television writer Eugene Garcia-Cross.

Beginning his career as a novelist and short-story writer, Garcia-Cross authored "Fires of Our Choosing" and taught creative writing at Penn State, Northwestern, and The University of Chicago. He got his start in the television industry through the National Hispanic Media Coalition’s 2015 television writers program, and currently serves as a writers’ production assistant on the CBS comedy "Me, Myself & I," and previously worked on the ABC comedy "Downward Dog."

Guests should register in advance for this virtual event.

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 4 p.m., the Office of International Relations and Student Activities Office will co-host a virtual Open Forum on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion within The Hispanic Community.

Guests should also register in advance for this virtual event.

UAFS has 850 undergraduates and 5 graduates who identify as Hispanic making up 14.6% and 8.8% of the respective student populations.

According to Associate Director for Strategic Communications Rachel Putnum, "Response has been great, we’ve had a wide variety of events that have been well attended by students, faculty and staff. We celebrate Hispanic Heritage month with the goal of ensuring our students who identify as Hispanic or Latinx feel seen, heard, and valued."