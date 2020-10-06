After narrowly losing to the incumbent judge in 2014, various public officials encouraged Cecilia Dyer to run again, she says.

“What has inspired me to seek this office is my deep concern for the children and families of Garland County. Our children are our most valuable and precious resource and our families are the backbone and strength of our community. I truly believe there is nothing more important than preserving and protecting our children and families.This belief and commitment has been the driving force of my entire legal career.

“This position primarily hears matters pertaining to children and families. What also has inspired me is my love of the law and our Constitution. Every time I read a judicial opinion that properly applies the law and follows our constitutional precepts, I am inspired and very proud to be an American.

“Voters should choose me over my opponent because when it comes to making decisions regarding your child, your grandchild, or your family, you want someone with the most experience in regard to the applicable law and in regard to life’s issues.

“I have been practicing family law for 29 years, almost twice as long as my opponent. I know and understand the legal issues that many of our children and families are facing. My husband and I have also raised 3 children who are now successful adults and we survived living with everything that comes with having three teenagers in the home.

“My opponent’s children are not even school age and he has not yet experienced many of life’s issues that go along with parenthood. Parents of grown children know and understand that you simply don’t know what you would do as a parent until you’ve been there and done that. I also understand the joys, concerns, and challenges of being a grandparent as I have two precious grandsons.

“Voters should also choose me over my opponent, the incumbent, because my opponent is restricted from hearing certain types of cases as a condition to his return to the bench after his suspension during his term of office. My opponent was not able to fulfill the duties for which he was previously elected which caused a shift in caseloads within the Garland County judiciary and a tremendous strain on our system at the cost of taxpayers. Voters should choose me as I can put my 29 years of legal experience to work hearing any matter brought before the court without restrictions,” she says.

She received her juris doctorate from the University of Arkansas School of Law. Her 28-year career has been dedicated to advocating for children and families in Garland County.

In 2008, she accepted a position as attorney for the Arkansas Department of Human Services, Division of Children and Family Services, practicing exclusively in juvenile court and has handled matters pertaining to neglected and abused children brought before juvenile court by DHS in Garland County.

As an Arkansas native, Cecilia and her husband Kevin moved to Hot Springs 33 years ago. The Dyers have been married 36 years and have three adult children, a daughter-in-law, and two young grandsons.

Cecilia and her family are active members of First Church of the Nazarene in Hot Springs. Cecilia and her family enjoy spending time outdoors.

Her campaign website is www.dyerforjudge2020@gmail.com.



