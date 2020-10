The north guardrail on Balboa Dam is set to be repaired at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9. It should take approximately 4 hours to complete. Hot Springs Village Property Owners' Association's Street Division contracted for the work.



The POA urges travelers to use extra precaution during the work.

The guardrail was damaged early on Sept. 16 when a pickup truck driver lost control, hitting the rail.