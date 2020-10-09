The long-awaited online store for the Arkansas Military Veterans Hall of Fame opened for business on Sept. 25. Access to the store is available through AMVHOF.org.

The history of the organization and its mission to Arkansas’ veterans can also be viewed on the site. To date there are 26 medal of honor recipients named, along with their history. These recipients range from the Civil War to Vietnam. The members section lists the names of 135 veterans who have been inducted since 2011.

The store offers several items complete with the AMVHOF logo, including coffee mugs, hats, polo and dress shirts, quarter pullovers, sweaters and challenge coins. Other items of interest will be added later. All items are of good quality and reasonably priced. It is the place to shop for anyone’s favorite veteran or hero. The store is managed by Angela Conrad Inc. in Conway.

AMVHOF is a 501c-3 nonprofit organization. Its sole mission is to honor Arkansas’ military veterans and their families. The organization relies on donations and contributions from sponsors. Please consider making a tax-deductible gift to Arkansas Military Veterans Hall of Fame, P.O. Box 11011, Conway, AR. 72034 or by visiting AMVHOF.org. For questions, call (888) 329-3845.