UALR announces local students entering law school

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law announces its first-year students entering law school for the 2020-21 school year.

Local students who have entered Bowen Law School include Hunter Allen of Fort Smith and Joseph Ellington and Jennifer Judkins, both of Dardanelle.

The UA Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law provides a high quality legal education that equips students with the knowledge, skills and ethical concepts to not only function as competent attorneys, public officials, business persons and other professionals, but also to think critically about the efficacy of the law and legal institutions and work for their improvement.