Capital improvement funds for street and park improvements in 2021 is up for consideration by the Fort Smith Board of Directors.

Directors at their Tuesday study session will review $21.48 million budgeted for capital improvement projects for the city’s roadways and parks system. The funds are from 1-cent and 0.125-cent sales taxes that direct funds to the Streets and Traffic, and Parks and Recreation departments.

The Streets and Traffic Department’s approximately $15.15 million in capital improvement funds would potentially go toward 8 miles of overlay and construction projects on city-maintained roadways. Some of these projects include North Sixth Street between Spradling Avenue and Reed Lane and South Albert Pike Avenue, according to the capital improvement plan.

These funds would also go toward seven drainage projects, including the installation of 900 feet of culvert along the south side of Phoenix Avenue.

The Parks Department’s estimated capital improvement budget for 2021 is roughly $6.33 million, which is largely set aside for projects. An expansion of Parrot Island Waterpark is expected to be completed partially with these funds by the end of 2021. Construction Phase 2 of the Riverfront Drive sports fields is estimated to be completed in 2022, the plan states.

City directors will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Fort Smith Convention Center.