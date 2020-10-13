Domestic violence is something no child should ever endure. Allow me to share experiences from my early childhood, especially in this month of Domestic Violence Awareness.

My earliest remembrance was my aunt picking me up. I was crying and she hugged me tightly. The only thing I remember is I was alone, and my auntie kept asking me “Where’s your mom and dad? Why are you here alone?”

She took me to my grandmother’s house and I later discovered my mother had walked to the gas station where my father worked, and the neighbors heard me crying, so they called my aunt. I remembered aunties’ questions and I remember how happy I was to see her.

Domestic violence doesn’t always mean physical, it can be mental and neglectful. I would lose track of the countless times my grandparents would defend us along with my aunt, Hester, who also became my best friend. I could always run to an unlocked door at grannies - no matter what time, day or night.

My father had a severe drinking problem and my mother worked most of the time as a waitress, as they were then called, in a local restaurant. Her job from 4 to 9 p.m. left me in charge of my young brother and sister and I was in 5th grade, 11 years old. Brother, Russell, was 2 years younger and sister, Beth,8 years, still a toddler.

For quite some time we lived in a 2-room hovel with no hot water and a single toilet inside the bedroom where all 5 of us slept.

I remember helping to bathe my baby sister in a big washtub on the floor after heating water on the stove.

If I was doing a bad job, my mother would strike me along the side my head. She did this many times while I was growing up and I suffer some hearing loss because of it.

My father worked off and on at many places. It wasn’t surprising he was dismissed by many employers, due to excessive drinking on the job.

I remember his day starting with a slug of whiskey from a bottle he pulled out of the refrigerator.

Every evening he was inebriated. Mother was off to work so I made dinner for brother and sister as best I could when I was younger, much better as I became a teenager.

I supervised their play outside and later helped them with their homework while I struggled completing my own.

I would have to watch my father closely because he smoked, and many times he dropped his cigarette on the couch, burning holes in it. I would carefully pour water on those spots before they got totally inflamed. If I awaked my sleeping father, he would hit me with his belt, so I was very cautious not to wake him even though one time he looked as if he would fall off our front porch while sleeping on the step.

If the house wasn’t picked up, I’d get another smack from my mother. At this point in my life, I think she struck me because she was so unhappy and had to relieve herself from her painful existence. I was probably the closest target.

Living in a very small farming community in Iowa, we had no shelters where we could escape; we did have caring grandparents, aunts and uncles, ministers and teachers. They were supportive of me and my siblings, but no resources or a place to escape.

There were so many instances of domestic violence as I grew up. A daily diary of abuse might have filled hundreds of pages.

You’re probably asking yourself “Why didn’t they call the police?” We did not have a telephone.

One very cold winter night, my father hit my mother causing her upper lip to split and it was bleeding severely. I ran to a neighbor’s house in the middle of the night in pajamas and barefooted through the snow. Sweet Mrs. Miller called the police and when they arrived, they only asked my father to “please calm down” and “you shouldn’t do this.”

Was he arrested? No, just a friendly slap on the hand to never hit us again. It didn’t work.

What did work for my brother, sister and myself took years of finding ways to get out of the house.

For my brother and sister, who were very close as I was a rather mother-figure to them, would go fishing after school and every weekend in a little river about 2 blocks away from home. When he grew older, he took up pheasant hunting and baby sister tagged along.

My brother grew up to be a very sweet and gentle man whose lips never touched alcohol. My sister is a loving wife and mother. We found strength loving each other and caring for each other’s safety.

What did I do? I escaped to school. I found such wonderful refuge in the classroom with my teachers. As it was a small town and everyone knew everything, teachers would give me the support I needed and lots of encouragement to rise above any bad situation.

I studied hard to get good grades, played a flute given to me by our music teacher, and sang in not only the school chorus, but also the church choir.

I became accomplished on the flute getting just a monthly lesson from my music teacher.

Mrs. Parkinson, who owned the music store asked me to stop in and talk. She noticed my flute needed new pads and she said she’d do them and all I needed to do was sweep the back of the store once a week when she gave me advanced weekly flute lessons, also no charge.

Thanks to Mrs. P, I won an Iowa state music first place trophy for my Bach solo, “Polonaise and Badinage.” Sidebar: If you get put on hold during a call to the POA, you’ll hear that distinctive music.

My social studies teacher, Miss Keaveny, instinctively knew I wanted to remain in school even after the dismissal bell, so she asked me to stay after to cut important articles from magazines and newspapers for her files.

When it was bad weather, she’d send me home in a taxi so I didn’t have to walk the 10 blocks home. Until her death, I never missed sending her holiday cards.

My art teacher purchased for me a new dress after a classmate accidentally spilled India ink on the 1 I was wearing.

At that time I had 5 dresses for school and 1 for church; 1 pair of shoes for school and 1 pair for church.

When I was a senior and on the student advisory committee for our annual, I insisted on dedicating the book to my art teacher, Genevieve Grau. Years passed, but I thanked her every time I would see her on a visit to my hometown.

Is it any wonder, I loved school and teachers? Is it any wonder I loved my grandparents, aunts and uncles, my friends and their families?

I walked to school daily with those friends and sometimes, if I didn’t get breakfast, Mrs. Truesdell insisted I sit down and have some toast. When it was cold and icy, she would stop to pick me up and join her in the blue station wagon headed for school.

My close friends knew about my home life. They never asked questions, but they were always there to invite me to watch TV, ride bikes or skate on the frozen pond. To this day, I still have those friends who always invited me to their slumber parties.

When I started dating, I was very apprehensive. I didn’t like men or boys, except for my uncle Stan who spoiled me away from home by playing tennis with me and taking me to the swimming pool.

During a ride home from a church meeting, a young man grabbed my hand to hold and I pulled it away. “That’s OK, I’m sorry,” he said.

After a few dates and meeting his family, I saw never ending love between them. Even teasing his sisters, you knew they loved him.

I always say my husband was raised by Ozzie and Harriet Nelson. We’ve been married 55 years. Each and every day from the very beginning, I knew I had a different life and needed to pay back those who helped me including my husband’s mom, dad, and sisters.

So, what did I learn?

I learned violence brings violence.

I learned to appreciate friends and relatives who were supporting me along with my brother and sister.

I learned to forgive. Had my father joined Alcoholics Anonymous, he might have overcome his habit and his violent behavior. Had my mother taken advice from her mother and sisters, she might have left my father and saved her children from not only his abuse, but hers also.

In retrospect, I believe my mother somehow felt responsible and couldn’t change her life. I’ve forgiven her that mistake many years ago. May they both rest in peace.

Because my childhood was out of control, I am a bit of a control freak, I apologize.

I learned a great deal from those years and I truly believe I am a better person because I survived the worst and worked hard to make my life better with the support of all the aforementioned, especially my husband, Dean.

Forgive those who made mistakes, don’t forget your past, learn from it, and move forward for your best is yet to come. Only you are responsible to make it the best.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence there are shelters and sources of help. Don’t let violence take control of your life.

There are many ways out and an abundance of help these days. Just ask, they will answer.



