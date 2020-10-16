The number of water leaks in Fort Smith has dropped significantly, but the city has less than one-fifth the desired manpower to fix them.

The city as of Tuesday had 400 pending water leaks — down from about 700 in previous months, according to records and city directors. The current figure represents roughly 77% of the 518 leaks repaired in 2020 so far, Utility Department Deputy Director of Business Administration Joshua Robertson said in a Thursday email to the Times Record.

Additionally, only 14% of the 21 full-time positions for water leak remediation in the city’s Water Line Maintenance program were filled. Although a portion of these positions are posted to potentially fill in the coming months, most of them will stay frozen "due to budget cuts caused by the pandemic," Robertson said.

"I would like for us to get fully staffed," said Ward 2 City Director Andre Good, who added that water leaks in his ward are generally taken care of "pretty quickly" when he reports them to the city.

On a practical level, leaky water lines can damage property owners’ yards. Good said he’s responded to leak complaints to find homeowners and tenants with "muddy, soggy front yards." They can also attract pests — Good said he’s received complaints about leaks that have attracted mosquitoes, frogs and snakes in his district.

Ward 1 City Director Keith Lau said the complaints he’s received about water leaks are usually related to increased water and sewer bills. It’s an additional cost tacked onto water bills already affected by the city’s federal Consent Decree, which has increased water and sewer rates 167% from 2015 to 2019.

Robertson noted that there are clusters of water leaks closer in proximity to each other in the north side of town — the majority of which is comprised by Good’s ward. Good said he receives water leak complaints "weekly."

But Robertson also said the majority of leaks are spread throughout city limits. Lau said he typically receives about two to three complaints a month about these leaks.

"We will continue to utilize the current plan to fix the most severe leaks first and work our way down the list based on date of water leak identification and priority," Robertson said. "Once fully staffed we will utilize our geographical repair grouping process."

At-large City Director Neal Martin pointed out that city directors in 2018 also approved $900,000 to repair the city’s water leaks.