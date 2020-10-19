The bar is called Prohibition, but don’t worry — alcohol is served in downtown Fort Smith’s newest bar.

But owners Jay and Talicia Richardson believe the beverages are only part of what makes their new space special. Jay Richardson said he’s noticed people are taking to the old Core Pub space’s new 1920s and 1930s décor and fixtures and community-centered impetus of the space quite well.

"We’ve had several people who used to be Core followers come in and have kind of made this their home," he said.

Jay Richardson, a state representative, and Talicia Richardson, Director of 64.6 Downtown, have long wanted to own a space in downtown Fort Smith. They bought Core in June from Core Brewing & Distilling Owner Jesse Core because the space was both available and in their asking price — two obstacles they had previously run into in the area.

But Core wasn’t just going to sell the space to anybody.

"Basically, it was he and I having a conversation and Jesse explaining that he has this affinity for Fort Smith, and he wanted someone having the building who was from here and who knew they would do well with it," Jay Richardson said. "He called me, we agreed. He set a price, I set a price. We agreed on the price, he sent me the paperwork the next day."

Jay Richardson said he didn’t spend too much on the interior, which already had a peninsula bar and a 4-foot-tall dividing wall to section off lounge seating. But he did invest in lighting, furniture and paint to leave his mark on the space.

The space now boasts navy blue walls, classic leather furniture, large windows at the front of the bar and a fenced-off outdoor area for smoking and vaping. The walls are filled with prohibition-era photos, some of which were taken in Fort Smith. Oh, and the bathrooms are concealed behind a clock and a faux bookshelf.

"One of the reoccurring comments I’ve gotten is, ‘This vibe is just cool. This is just a cool vibe when we come in here, and it’s not like anything else on Garrison or Rogers or anywhere in town,’" Jay Richardson said. "They love the customer service, which, in my opinion, is how we carry on and franchise ourselves, is to focus on our customers — welcome them in and make them feel comfortable."

For those still missing Core, Prohibition has 12 beers on tap and 15 in the cooler as well as 10. The bar in November will begin serving liquor and expand its food menu from charcuterie board hors d’oeuvres to include flatbreads and what Jay Richardson calls "period pieces."

The Richardsons have also come prepared for COVID-19 with scannable QR codes throughout the bar for the menu.

"That’s one of the things we wanted to do a little different, again, for safety reasons," Talicia Richardson said. "We do have masks available and hand sanitizer."

Beyond the amenities and precautions, the Richardsons want to highlight history in their new space — some of the prints hanging on the walls are of Prohibition-era photographs of Fort Smith. Talicia Richardson said she hopes these prints represent the diversity of the people who contributed to the Prohibition era.

They also believe this kind of inclusivity translates to how their business operates in present day.

"The tensions of race are so strong, right? One of the nice things about this is that it’s always a mix of people. I’ve had several people comment on that, is that the feel is that regardless of what I look like or what you look like, we can have a great conversation," Jay Richardson said.

Continuing in the community spirit of the space, Prohibition will host a spoken word night on Saturday night. Jay Richardson said the capacity will be capped for COVID-19 but that he hopes it’s still popular within the pandemic restrictions.

Jay Richardson said Prohibition further diversifies the amenities in downtown Fort Smith, which in recent years has enjoyed the addition of cutting-edge spaces like The Bakery District, Fort Smith Coffee Co. and SOL Studios. He also hopes his business helps those in the downtown area by adding more options, thus driving traffic.

But whether they’re improving the downtown scene, putting on special events or simply serving up a tall glass of craft beer, the Richardsons hope community stays at the forefront of their business.

"I want to… continue to just be a place where people want to come and hang out, have conversation and just relax and not worry about anything outside these four walls except I’m having a nice drink, I’m enjoying the company I’m with and I like the vibe of the place," Jay Richardson said.