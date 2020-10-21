Barcelona Road Baptist Church will host Trunk ‘R Treat on Saturday. Oct. 31 from 3:30 -5 p.m. in the church parking lot. The church recognizes the difficult times families face to provide normal activities for their children in a COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, every effort will be made to maintain a safe environment for the children and all adults.

Procedures for this event include:

• All children and adults are expected to wear appropriate masks. Regular masks will be required and no costume masks are preferred.

• Each decorated trunk will offer children a small sandwich bag of treats. The bags were filled by adults wearing gloves prior to Oct. 31. Each trunk’s bags will be somewhat different. So children can visit each trunk and pick up treats.

• All adults at the Trunk ‘R Treat distributing bags will be wearing gloves.

• Popcorn in sealed bags and small chilled bottles of water will be available.

Church members look forward to post COVID-19 when once again they can provide the Hot Spring Village community an expanded Fall Festival, and hope that will be possible in 2021. They are anticipating a great turnout this year.

The church is located at 390 Barcelona Road. For more information call the church at 501-915-0920 or Ann Webb, children director, at 501-802-1346.