In honor of the spooky season in October, the Lifelong Learning Institute of Hot Springs Village presents an entertaining podcast on Haunted History presented by award-winning author Dr. Nancy Hendricks. It is free of charge.

“We are offering this free podcast to bring a little fun into what has been a pretty spooky year. It’s LLI’s Halloween ‘treat’ for the community,” says LLI director Larry Wilson.

The Haunted History podcast will focus on the fascination with ghostly tales that humans have had from the beginning of time. It will also illuminate some scary sites right here in Arkansas. The podcast is based on Hendricks’s new book, “Haunted Histories in America: True Stories of the Nation’s Most Feared Places,” which can be found on Amazon.com.

This and other podcasts, including a look at America’s First Ladies, can be accessed free of charge by going to the LLI website at https://www.hsvlli.org/ and clicking on "Academies and Events."

LLI’s mission is to provide informative, entertaining programs for the Hot Springs Village area. For more information about the LLI and its course offerings, visit https://www.hsvlli.org/